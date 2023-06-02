United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Shares Down 1.5%

United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI – Get Rating) shares were down 1.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as €13.28 ($14.28) and last traded at €13.44 ($14.45). Approximately 6,522,416 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,966% from the average daily volume of 315,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at €13.64 ($14.67).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UTDI shares. Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($56.99) price objective on shares of United Internet in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group set a €26.50 ($28.49) price target on United Internet in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €23.20 ($24.95) price objective on United Internet in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.60 ($35.05) price objective on United Internet in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €15.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is €18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.28, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.87.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

