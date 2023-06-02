United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on UMC. HSBC downgraded United Microelectronics from a hold rating to a reduce rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.80 to $6.46 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup raised shares of United Microelectronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.46.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

United Microelectronics Stock Performance

Shares of UMC stock opened at $8.32 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.87. The company has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. United Microelectronics has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $9.10.

Institutional Trading of United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics during the third quarter worth $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in United Microelectronics by 185.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

United Microelectronics Corp. is engaged in the semiconductor foundry business, which offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.