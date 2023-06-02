United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Purchased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 326.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 95,310 shares during the period. United Therapeutics comprises about 0.5% of ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $34,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ UTHR traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $214.58. 76,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,877. The company has a quick ratio of 9.52, a current ratio of 9.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.61. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $201.65 and a 12-month high of $283.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $220.48 and a 200 day moving average of $245.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $506.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.37 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 36.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.39, for a total value of $1,286,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $7,846,459.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.16, for a total value of $1,913,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,938.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.39, for a total value of $1,286,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,846,459.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 188,379 shares of company stock worth $42,218,537. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Argus cut their price target on United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $285.00 to $256.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.67.

United Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its products include Adcirca, Orenitram, Remodulin, TYVASO, and Unituxin. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

Featured Stories

