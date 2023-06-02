UNIUM Price Tops $32.57 on Exchanges (UNM)

UNIUM (UNM) traded 22.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 2nd. During the last week, UNIUM has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar. UNIUM has a total market capitalization of $574.87 million and $31,321.22 worth of UNIUM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNIUM token can now be purchased for $32.57 or 0.00120273 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UNIUM Profile

UNIUM’s launch date was October 23rd, 2021. UNIUM’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,300,000 tokens. UNIUM’s official Twitter account is @unium_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UNIUM is https://reddit.com/r/unium_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. UNIUM’s official website is klaytn.unium.finance. UNIUM’s official message board is medium.com/@unium.nft.

UNIUM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIUM (UNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNIUM has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNIUM is 38.01441149 USD and is down -2.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $37,927.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klaytn.unium.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIUM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNIUM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNIUM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

