Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:UBA)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.2083 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th.

Urstadt Biddle Properties has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 108.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Urstadt Biddle Properties to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.9%.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Urstadt Biddle Properties Stock Up 3.3 %

Urstadt Biddle Properties stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.01. The stock had a trading volume of 426,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,691. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a one year low of $15.07 and a one year high of $20.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.09. The company has a market capitalization of $786.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UBA shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 67.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 387,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,294,000 after purchasing an additional 156,089 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after purchasing an additional 12,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 4.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. 52.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

(Get Rating)

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of commercial properties. It operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.