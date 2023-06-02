US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTHY) Announces Dividend of $0.14

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTHY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1429 per share on Monday, June 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UTHY remained flat at $49.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 2,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.05. US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.14 and a 1-year high of $52.15.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.