Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Raises Dividend to $0.29 Per Share

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2931 per share on Tuesday, June 6th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWOB traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.15. 208,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,398. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.28 and its 200-day moving average is $61.41. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $55.45 and a 52 week high of $65.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1,034.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 6,131.4% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

