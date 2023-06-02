Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.31 Per Share

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.3145 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, June 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ VCLT traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $77.43. 1,389,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,512,609. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.87 and a 200-day moving average of $78.11. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $68.68 and a 12 month high of $85.89.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,086.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 722,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,625,000 after buying an additional 661,939 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 102.4% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 16,596 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.9% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,902 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 145.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 943,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,250,000 after purchasing an additional 558,989 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

