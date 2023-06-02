Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQ stock traded up $1.00 on Friday, reaching $81.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 948,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,510,765. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $102.37. The company has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.40.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.