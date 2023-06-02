Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Increases Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1952 per share on Tuesday, June 6th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.90. 3,778,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,885,563. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.26 and a 52 week high of $77.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 147.0% during the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

