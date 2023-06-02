Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (VTC) to Issue Dividend of $0.24 on June 6th

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2442 per share on Tuesday, June 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund’s previous dividend of $0.23.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ VTC traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.53. 28,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,398. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.72. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $70.09 and a fifty-two week high of $79.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the first quarter worth $239,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 5.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 33.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth $289,000.

About Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund

The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.

