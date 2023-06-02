Velas Trading Up 0% This Week (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 1st. In the last seven days, Velas has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a total market capitalization of $36.32 million and approximately $794,456.05 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can currently be bought for $0.0148 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00052770 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00038652 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00017481 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00005801 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003689 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000975 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,457,595,365 coins. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is velas.com.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

