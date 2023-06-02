Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Director Muna Bhanji Sells 1,539 Shares

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) Director Muna Bhanji sold 1,539 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $39,875.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,733 shares in the company, valued at $640,832.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Veracyte Stock Performance

Shares of VCYT opened at $26.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.88 and a beta of 1.38. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.92 and a 1 year high of $32.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.57.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 9.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veracyte

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Veracyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Veracyte by 358.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veracyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Veracyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

Featured Stories

