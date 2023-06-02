Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Director Muna Bhanji Sells 1,539 Shares

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) Director Muna Bhanji sold 1,539 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $39,875.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,733 shares in the company, valued at $640,832.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Veracyte Stock Performance
Shares of VCYT opened at $26.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.88 and a beta of 1.38. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.92 and a 1 year high of $32.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.57.
Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 9.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.20.
Veracyte Company Profile
Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.
