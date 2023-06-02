Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.01 and last traded at $21.09. Approximately 162,960 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 573,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VRNA shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Verona Pharma from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Verona Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

Verona Pharma Trading Down 1.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.05. The company has a quick ratio of 11.57, a current ratio of 11.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Insider Transactions at Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma ( NASDAQ:VRNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts expect that Verona Pharma plc will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Claire Poll sold 80,376 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total transaction of $207,370.08. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,979,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,105,982.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Verona Pharma news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 455,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total value of $1,175,282.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,887,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,569,326.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Claire Poll sold 80,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total value of $207,370.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,979,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,105,982.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,537,329 shares of company stock worth $11,837,699. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRNA. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 435.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 520.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $143,000.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

Featured Stories

