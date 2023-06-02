Vianet Group (LON:VNET) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $73.22

Vianet Group plc (LON:VNET – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 73.22 ($0.90) and traded as high as GBX 76.80 ($0.95). Vianet Group shares last traded at GBX 75.50 ($0.93), with a volume of 45,793 shares changing hands.

Vianet Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 73.27 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 70.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £22.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,750.00, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.65.

Vianet Group Company Profile

Vianet Group plc provides data services, actionable management information, and business insights in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through Smart Zones and Smart Machines segments. The company offers SmartContact, a contactless payment solution for vending machines, self-service, and unattended retail markets; SmartVend, a vending management software system; iDraught, a draught beer quality and waste management system; SmartInsight, which provides actionable data and insights through interactive reporting; SmartAcademy which offers a range of e-learning videos and face to face training courses to support the business; and SmartMetrics, a telemetry solution that offers data capture and machine management services.

