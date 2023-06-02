Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Sets New 1-Year High at $46.95

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSATGet Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $46.95 and last traded at $46.29, with a volume of 37387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VSAT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Viasat in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Viasat from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Viasat from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Viasat in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Viasat from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.20.

Viasat Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.68.

Insider Transactions at Viasat

In other news, insider Craig Andrew Miller sold 735 shares of Viasat stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $33,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,949 shares in the company, valued at $447,705. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,607 shares of company stock worth $63,644 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viasat

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viasat by 188.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 290,482 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,830,000 after buying an additional 189,867 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viasat in the first quarter worth $42,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Viasat by 275.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 75,687 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 55,554 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in Viasat by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 53,011 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 12,285 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Viasat by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,592,326 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,724,000 after purchasing an additional 342,499 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Viasat

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

