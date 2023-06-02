Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Sets New 1-Year High at $46.95

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $46.95 and last traded at $46.29, with a volume of 37387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.89.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently issued reports on VSAT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Viasat in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Viasat from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Viasat from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Viasat in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Viasat from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.20.
Viasat Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.68.
Insider Transactions at Viasat
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viasat
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viasat by 188.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 290,482 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,830,000 after buying an additional 189,867 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viasat in the first quarter worth $42,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Viasat by 275.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 75,687 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 55,554 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in Viasat by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 53,011 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 12,285 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Viasat by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,592,326 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,724,000 after purchasing an additional 342,499 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Viasat
ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Viasat (VSAT)
- Renewed Analyst Sentiment for CBRE Group Stock: Buy the Dip?
- Broadcom Stock Pulls into the Buy Zone: Analysts Raise Targets
- Can Presto Automation Bring AI to the Drive-Thru?
- Dell Tops Q1 Estimates but Fails to Deliver on Guidance
- Twilio Up As Activist Investor Spurs Change, Cathie Wood Invests
Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.