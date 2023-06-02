Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Sets New 1-Year High at $46.95

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $46.95 and last traded at $46.29, with a volume of 37387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.89.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VSAT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Viasat in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Viasat from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Viasat from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Viasat in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Viasat from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.20.

The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.68.

In other news, insider Craig Andrew Miller sold 735 shares of Viasat stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $33,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,949 shares in the company, valued at $447,705. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold 1,607 shares of company stock worth $63,644 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viasat by 188.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 290,482 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,830,000 after buying an additional 189,867 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viasat in the first quarter worth $42,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Viasat by 275.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 75,687 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 55,554 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in Viasat by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 53,011 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 12,285 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Viasat by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,592,326 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,724,000 after purchasing an additional 342,499 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

