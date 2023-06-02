Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Trading 9.7% Higher

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 9.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.19 and last traded at $4.18. 858,674 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 1,815,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cowen cut their target price on Vimeo from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get Vimeo alerts:

Vimeo Stock Up 9.4 %

The company has a market cap of $691.34 million, a P/E ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day moving average of $3.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vimeo

Vimeo ( NASDAQ:VMEO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.12. Vimeo had a negative return on equity of 15.35% and a negative net margin of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $105.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Vimeo’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Vimeo, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMEO. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vimeo during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vimeo in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vimeo by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,491 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Vimeo by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vimeo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.