Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Insider Sells $64,175.00 in Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) insider Steven J. Rice sold 2,500 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total value of $64,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,742,582.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIR traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.19. 208,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,198. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.05 and a 1-year high of $31.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.72 and a beta of 0.26.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $63.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.10 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VIR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. SVB Securities cut their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIR. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 25,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

