Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

VRDN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Performance

VRDN stock opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 12.93 and a quick ratio of 12.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.65. Viridian Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Viridian Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VRDN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 89.08% and a negative net margin of 10,419.10%. Viridian Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.98) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Viridian Therapeutics will post -5.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Lara Meisner sold 29,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.07, for a total transaction of $871,256.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Viridian Therapeutics news, CEO Scott Dunseth Myers purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.37 per share, for a total transaction of $101,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,583,515. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Lara Meisner sold 29,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.07, for a total value of $871,256.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 1,874.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include Cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma, and Remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

