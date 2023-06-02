VirtualMeta (VMA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,064.29

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. VirtualMeta has a market cap of $7.15 million and $4,064.29 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VirtualMeta has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One VirtualMeta token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VirtualMeta Profile

VirtualMeta’s genesis date was March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. The official website for VirtualMeta is vmeta.studio. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VirtualMeta Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.00300045 USD and is down -6.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $6,399.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VirtualMeta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VirtualMeta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VirtualMeta using one of the exchanges listed above.

