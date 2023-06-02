Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NCV) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 10th

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NCV opened at $3.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.53. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $4.28.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund

About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 54.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 45,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 15,995 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 22,707 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $203,000. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 132.2% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 39,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 22,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is diversified, closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. It invests in a portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high yield bonds rated below investment grade. The company was founded on January 17, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

