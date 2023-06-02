Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NCV) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 10th

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:NCV opened at $3.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.53. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $4.28.
Institutional Trading of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund
About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund
AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is diversified, closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. It invests in a portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high yield bonds rated below investment grade. The company was founded on January 17, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
