Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 110.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,715 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,476 shares during the period. Visa makes up 0.8% of Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Price Performance

V traded up $2.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $228.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,717,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,164,887. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $235.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $228.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.43.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.06%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,250,437.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total transaction of $3,125,731.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,250,437.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,277 shares of company stock worth $40,009,794 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on V. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.08.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

