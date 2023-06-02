Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Hits New 12-Month High at $26.83

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.83 and last traded at $26.70, with a volume of 560047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Vita Coco from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Vita Coco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Vita Coco from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Vita Coco from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Vita Coco from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vita Coco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.14.

Vita Coco Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.05. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.05 and a beta of 0.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $109.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.14 million. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Beverages Sa Verlinvest sold 5,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $125,982,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,858,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,541,409.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vita Coco

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Vita Coco by 154.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Vita Coco during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Vita Coco during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vita Coco by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Vita Coco during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

Vita Coco Company Profile

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

