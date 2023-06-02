VMware (NYSE:VMW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. VMware had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 327.30%. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share.
NYSE VMW traded down $2.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $133.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,097,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.72. VMware has a one year low of $103.55 and a one year high of $137.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.71.
In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $4,447,588.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,688,393.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.
VMW has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on VMware from $142.50 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on VMware in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.50.
VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.
