VMware (NYSE:VMW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. VMware had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 327.30%. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share.

VMware Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE VMW traded down $2.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $133.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,097,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.72. VMware has a one year low of $103.55 and a one year high of $137.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $4,447,588.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,688,393.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VMware

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in VMware by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,531 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in VMware by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,620 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VMware by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in VMware by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 15,202 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in VMware by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 45.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMW has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on VMware from $142.50 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on VMware in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

About VMware

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

