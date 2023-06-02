Voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Voxeljet Stock Up 2.6 %

Voxeljet stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.95. 23,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,055. Voxeljet has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $7.25.

About Voxeljet

voxeljet AG engages in the provision of three-dimensional (3D) printers and provides parts services to industrial and commercial customers. It operates through the Systems and Services segments. The Systems segments focuses on the manufacture and sale of 3D printers, from the sale of consumables, as well as from lease, maintenance and extended warranty agreements with customers.

