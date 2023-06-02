Voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Voxeljet Stock Up 2.6 %
Voxeljet stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.95. 23,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,055. Voxeljet has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $7.25.
About Voxeljet
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Voxeljet (VJET)
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
- Salesforce: Time to Snap it Up as the Market Buys the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Voxeljet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voxeljet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.