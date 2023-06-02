VRES (VRS) Price Up 116% Over Last 7 Days

VRES (VRS) traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 1st. In the last seven days, VRES has traded 116% higher against the U.S. dollar. One VRES token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0307 or 0.00000114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VRES has a market cap of $76.74 million and approximately $1,256.19 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00006610 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00026150 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00020037 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00015850 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001078 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,849.10 or 1.00011660 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About VRES

VRES (CRYPTO:VRS) is a token. It launched on May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp. VRES’s official website is vrs.care.

VRES Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.03140475 USD and is up 0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $598.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VRES should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VRES using one of the exchanges listed above.

