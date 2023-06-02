Vulcan Forged PYR 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.97 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 2nd. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.42 or 0.00012614 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $93.90 million and approximately $2.97 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,482,227 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.36703742 USD and is down -1.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $2,609,530.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

