Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Sets New 12-Month High at $201.28

Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $201.28 and last traded at $200.76, with a volume of 84904 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $198.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $188.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.08.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.49. The company has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of 43.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 8.14%. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $468,244.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,852. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vulcan Materials

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth $217,300,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth $120,092,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 17,016.6% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 413,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 411,291 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth $62,023,000. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth $51,468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Featured Stories

