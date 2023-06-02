Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Sets New 52-Week High at $201.28

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $201.28 and last traded at $200.76, with a volume of 84904 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $198.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.08.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $180.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of 43.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.73.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.31. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 38.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $468,244.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,852. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vulcan Materials

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth $470,000. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.