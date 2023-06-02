WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Shares Down 3.8%

Shares of WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) traded down 3.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.07 and last traded at $9.14. 8,979 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 85,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on WalkMe from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on WalkMe from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on WalkMe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WalkMe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.21.
WalkMe Stock Down 2.6 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.91.
WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.
