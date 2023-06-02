WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Shares Down 3.8%

Shares of WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) traded down 3.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.07 and last traded at $9.14. 8,979 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 85,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on WalkMe from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on WalkMe from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on WalkMe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WalkMe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.21.

Get WalkMe alerts:

WalkMe Stock Down 2.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WalkMe

WalkMe Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WalkMe by 21.7% during the first quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 913,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,715,000 after acquiring an additional 162,931 shares in the last quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC lifted its position in shares of WalkMe by 300.5% during the first quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 171,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 128,751 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WalkMe by 43.5% during the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 349,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 105,909 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of WalkMe by 24.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of WalkMe by 18.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 7,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.04% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WalkMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WalkMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.