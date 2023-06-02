Wall Financial (TSE:WFC) Trading Down 3.9%

Wall Financial Co. (TSE:WFC – Get Rating) shares fell 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$19.22 and last traded at C$19.22. 145 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.00.

Wall Financial Stock Down 3.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.46. The company has a market cap of C$623.69 million, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$18.62 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.18.

Wall Financial (TSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. Wall Financial had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 33.40%. The company had revenue of C$30.92 million for the quarter.

Wall Financial Company Profile

Wall Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment and development company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Rental, Hotel, and Development. The company owns and manages residential and commercial properties, as well as hotel properties; and develops and sells residential housing properties.

