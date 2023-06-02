Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Trading Down 6.6%

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.67 and last traded at $10.78. Approximately 289,701 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,067,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.54.

WRBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Warby Parker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.82.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 1.88.

Warby Parker ( NYSE:WRBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06). Warby Parker had a negative net margin of 14.11% and a negative return on equity of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $146.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.18 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Warby Parker news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 18,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $227,745.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,914.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 25.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Warby Parker by 1,434.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Warby Parker during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Warby Parker during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Warby Parker during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

