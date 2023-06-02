Wayfair (NYSE:W) Shares Down 6%

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $38.15 and last traded at $38.32. 2,164,769 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 5,859,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $124.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wayfair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.59.

Wayfair Trading Up 6.7 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.65.

Insider Activity

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 2,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $90,186.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 96,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,000,612.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 2,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $90,186.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 96,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,000,612.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Fiona Tan sold 7,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $261,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 55,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,461.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,356 shares of company stock worth $987,176. Corporate insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wayfair

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wayfair by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,540,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,512,000 after purchasing an additional 132,647 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Wayfair by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,681,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,862,000 after purchasing an additional 100,946 shares during the period. Spruce House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Wayfair by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,048,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. boosted its stake in Wayfair by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,440,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,085,000 after purchasing an additional 285,729 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Wayfair by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,522,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,107,000 after purchasing an additional 273,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

