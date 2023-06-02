Wedbush Increases Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target to $187.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at Wedbush from $186.00 to $187.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 112.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ASND. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $108.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $132.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $142.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $163.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.09.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Ascendis Pharma A/S Price Performance

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $87.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.90 and a 200-day moving average of $106.59. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $64.33 and a 52-week high of $134.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.84) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $36.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.53 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 150.65% and a negative net margin of 721.72%. As a group, analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -10.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter worth $2,270,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 145,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,799,000 after purchasing an additional 9,294 shares during the period. Tobam raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 2,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter worth $362,000. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 45,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,496,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.