Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) COO Kurt A. Schertle Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) COO Kurt A. Schertle bought 2,000 shares of Weis Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.65 per share, for a total transaction of $119,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,228 shares in the company, valued at $311,850.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Weis Markets Stock Performance

WMK stock opened at $60.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.69. Weis Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.75 and a fifty-two week high of $95.57.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter.

Weis Markets Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This is a boost from Weis Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Weis Markets’s payout ratio is 30.56%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Weis Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Weis Markets by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 19,379 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Weis Markets by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 388,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,896,000 after acquiring an additional 12,081 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Weis Markets by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 341,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weis Markets during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Weis Markets by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.59% of the company’s stock.

Weis Markets Company Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items.

Featured Articles

