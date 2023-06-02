Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management cut its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 159,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $6,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 254,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Ulysses Management LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 25.0% during the third quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 6,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.4% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.23. 4,033,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,368,371. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $48.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $154.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WFC. Citigroup decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.45.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

