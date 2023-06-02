Wells Fargo & Company Raises Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $250.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CRM. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Salesforce from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Salesforce from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $220.97.

Salesforce Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $212.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $208.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,014.19, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.30.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, Director Neelie Kroes sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $1,098,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,511,472.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Neelie Kroes sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $1,098,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,511,472.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at $369,885.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,656 shares of company stock valued at $7,150,149. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after acquiring an additional 151,440 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

