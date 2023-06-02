Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Position Cut by Gray Wealth Management Inc.

Gray Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 985.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 623.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WELL traded up $1.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.59. The stock had a trading volume of 426,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,897. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $89.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.07 billion, a PE ratio of 324.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.05.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 0.51%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,060.87%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Welltower from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

