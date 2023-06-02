Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Shares of WABC stock opened at $38.80 on Tuesday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $35.52 and a 12-month high of $63.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.36 and its 200 day moving average is $50.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 32.31%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HRT Financial LP raised its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 51,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 22,956 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at $1,903,000. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.3% during the third quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 151,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,910,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

