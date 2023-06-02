Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) to Issue $0.09 Dividend

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0867 per share on Tuesday, June 6th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ WINC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.46. 567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,661. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.59 and its 200-day moving average is $23.58. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a twelve month low of $22.78 and a twelve month high of $24.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 3,098.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 28.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 125.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 12,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter.

About Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF

The Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (WINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of USD-denominated, short-term corporate debt securities issued by US or foreign entities. WINC was launched on Feb 7, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

