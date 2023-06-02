Westport Fuel Systems (TSE:WPRT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.89

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSE:WPRT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.89 and last traded at C$0.91, with a volume of 77767 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.93.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Westport Fuel Systems from C$2.50 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.
Westport Fuel Systems Stock Down 2.2 %
The company has a market capitalization of C$156.27 million, a PE ratio of -4.04, a P/E/G ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.05, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.54.
Insider Activity
Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile
Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments. It offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, light and heavy-duty original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, hydrogen, and fuel storage activities.
Featured Stories
