WhiteCoin (XWC) 24-Hour Volume Tops $234,912.26

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 1st. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0297 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $22.69 million and approximately $234,912.26 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $94.49 or 0.00352306 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00013542 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00018689 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000778 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000487 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003747 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

