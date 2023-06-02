WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM – Get Rating) rose 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.82 and last traded at $37.82. Approximately 351,982 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 347,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.30.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Trading Up 1.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.41.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEM. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 3.9% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 56.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 17.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund in the first quarter valued at about $674,788,000. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the highest dividend yielding stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

