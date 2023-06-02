Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Shares Sold by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. reduced its holdings in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) by 61.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,936 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Xencor were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 282.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 24,234 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Xencor by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,162,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,202,000 after buying an additional 40,862 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Xencor by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 103,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 65,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Xencor alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,602 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $77,747.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,701 shares in the company, valued at $7,461,065.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Xencor news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $77,747.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,461,065.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John J. Kuch sold 2,774 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total value of $87,159.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,486.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,543 shares of company stock worth $607,254 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Xencor Trading Up 0.1 %

XNCR stock opened at $27.14 on Friday. Xencor, Inc. has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $38.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.76.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.27). Xencor had a negative net margin of 142.32% and a negative return on equity of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $18.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xencor, Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on XNCR. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Xencor from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on Xencor in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Xencor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

Xencor Profile

(Get Rating)

Xencor, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XNCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.