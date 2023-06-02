XPO (NYSE:XPO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $49.34

XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $49.34 and last traded at $49.29, with a volume of 231229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on XPO from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Cowen reduced their price objective on XPO from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded XPO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on XPO from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.10.

Get XPO alerts:

XPO Trading Up 4.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 2.15.

Insider Transactions at XPO

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. XPO had a return on equity of 39.93% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. XPO’s revenue was down 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J Wes Frye bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.74 per share, for a total transaction of $53,610.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,610. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its position in XPO by 50.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 771 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in XPO by 673.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in XPO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in XPO in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in XPO by 48.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XPO

(Get Rating)

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through North American Less-Than-Truckload and European Transportation segments. The North American Less-Than-Truckload segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.