XPO (NYSE:XPO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $49.34

XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $49.34 and last traded at $49.29, with a volume of 231229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.51.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on XPO from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Cowen reduced their price objective on XPO from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded XPO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on XPO from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.10.
XPO Trading Up 4.4 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 2.15.
Insider Transactions at XPO
In related news, Director J Wes Frye bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.74 per share, for a total transaction of $53,610.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,610. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its position in XPO by 50.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 771 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in XPO by 673.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in XPO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in XPO in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in XPO by 48.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About XPO
XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through North American Less-Than-Truckload and European Transportation segments. The North American Less-Than-Truckload segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service.
