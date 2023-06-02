Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) COO Sells $62,798.11 in Stock

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) COO Ryan Junk sold 2,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $62,798.11. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 239,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,040,114.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ryan Junk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 17th, Ryan Junk sold 26,000 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $734,760.00.

On Thursday, March 9th, Ryan Junk sold 10,290 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $293,779.50.

Xponential Fitness Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XPOF opened at $26.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.40. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $33.58.

Institutional Trading of Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness ( NYSE:XPOF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $71.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.22 million. Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPOF. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. 28.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on XPOF. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Xponential Fitness from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered Xponential Fitness from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Xponential Fitness from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.13.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

