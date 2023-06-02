Zcash Trading Up 2.3% This Week (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for about $31.94 or 0.00118504 BTC on popular exchanges. Zcash has a market capitalization of $521.50 million and $14.19 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00046194 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00029968 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Zcash Profile

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

