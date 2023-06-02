Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Acquired by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 140.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in Z. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 2,032.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 230,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,433,000 after purchasing an additional 219,939 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,503,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 91,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 27,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 17,712 shares in the last quarter. 68.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $46.70 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $49.32. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.98 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 12.70, a current ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.52.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $469.00 million during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 5.80%.

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $292,468.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 86,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,740,192.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 10,814 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $491,928.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,798,317.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 6,800 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $292,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 86,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,740,192.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,961 shares of company stock valued at $2,632,440. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

