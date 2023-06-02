Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $138.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ZS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Zscaler from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Zscaler from $275.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.56.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $140.60 on Friday. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $84.93 and a twelve month high of $194.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of -61.40 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.93.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 50.58% and a negative net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $387.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 6,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $665,194.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 295,863 shares in the company, valued at $31,595,209.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $389,249.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,155,334.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 6,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $665,194.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 295,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,595,209.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,412 shares of company stock worth $1,752,637 over the last three months. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Zscaler by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 64,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after purchasing an additional 32,096 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 120,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,024,000 after purchasing an additional 8,961 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at about $364,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. 45.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

