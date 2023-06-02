Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CRO Robert J. Traube Sells 9,667 Shares

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) CRO Robert J. Traube sold 9,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $102,083.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 27,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,496. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Zuora Stock Performance

ZUO traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.86. 1,413,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,000. Zuora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.05.

Get Zuora alerts:

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.11. Zuora had a negative net margin of 29.09% and a negative return on equity of 66.53%. The company had revenue of $103.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zuora

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZUO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after purchasing an additional 188,563 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 207.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 25,110 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Zuora by 242.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 15,887 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Zuora by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 21,232 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Zuora by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,948,000 after acquiring an additional 125,301 shares during the period. 69.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Zuora to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Zuora from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Zuora from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.38.

About Zuora

(Get Rating)

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.