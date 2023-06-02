Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CRO Robert J. Traube Sells 9,667 Shares

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) CRO Robert J. Traube sold 9,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $102,083.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 27,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,496. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Zuora Stock Performance
ZUO traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.86. 1,413,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,000. Zuora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.05.
Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.11. Zuora had a negative net margin of 29.09% and a negative return on equity of 66.53%. The company had revenue of $103.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Zuora to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Zuora from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Zuora from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.38.
About Zuora
Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.
